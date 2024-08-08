 Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt sworn in | List of members | World News - Hindustan Times
Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt sworn in | List of members

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 08, 2024 09:54 PM IST

The Nobel laureate will be assisted by a 16-member advisory council, which includes student protestors Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam, among others.

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor, was sworn in on Thursday evening by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government by student-led anti-quota protests that turned into a mass movement against her, and forced her to leave the country.

Muhammad Yunus (right) being sworn-in by Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh (AFP)
Muhammad Yunus (right) being sworn-in by Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh (AFP)

Click here for live updates

In the caretaker administration, Yunus will be assisted by a 16-member advisory council. Asif Mahmud and Nahid Islam, two key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, are among its members.

Also Read: Who is Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate set to head Bangladesh's interim govt?

The advisory council members are:

(1.) Syeda Rizwana Hasan

(2.) Farida Akhtar

(3.) Adilur Rahman Khan

(4.) AFM Khaled Hossain

(5.) Nurjahan Begum

(6.) Sharmeen Murshid

(7.) Faruk-e-Azam

(8.) Nahid Islam

(9.) Asif Mahmud

(10.) Salehuddin Ahmed

(11.) Prof Asif Nazrul

(12.) Hasan Arif

(13.) Brigadier General (retired) M Sakhawat Hossain

(14.) Supradip Chakma

(15.) Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy

(16.) Touhid Hossain

Three members – Chakma, Roy, and Azam – were absent as they were outside Dhaka, reported The Daily Star. The oath-taking event was held at the capital's Bangabhaban, the residence and principal workplace of the President of Bangladesh.

Also Read: What is Bangladesh's caretaker leader Yunus' economic thinking?

Meanwhile, from India, prime minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to Yunus on the ‘assumption of his new responsibilities.’

“We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sheikh Hasina is still in Delhi, having arrived directly from Dhaka on Monday evening, hours after her resignation.

News / World News / Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus-led interim govt sworn in | List of members
