Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Mohd Yunus to take oath as interim govt chief today
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: A new interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in on Thursday. The Bangladesh Army chief announced the interim government on Monday, hours after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country to India in the wake of violent student anti-quota protests. Student protesters demanded that Yunus be the head of the new interim government. ...Read More
The new interim cabinet members will be finalised, and fresh general elections are expected to be held soon.
Bangladesh crisis: Here are some latest developments
-Muhammad Yunus will return on Thursday from Paris after completing a medical procedure. While praising students for their “bravery,” he has urged a nonviolent approach to prevent further destruction.
-After her release from prison, former Prime minister and head of Bangladesh National Party Khaleda Zia called for a “democratic Bangladesh where all religions are respected.” Her statement assumes significance amid reports of attacks allegedly targeting the country's Hindu minorities and Awami League members.
-The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said its mission will continue to remain functional. While all diplomats remain, New Delhi has recalled all non-essential staff and their family members voluntarily.
-Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo resumed services to Dhaka and operated special flights to repatriate over 400 people.
-Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in India for some time. According to her son, she hasn't decided to seek asylum in a third country.
-India's Border Security Force prevented a large group of around 120-140 Bangladeshis from entering India via the West Bengal border. The agency clarified that these were due to fears of local unrest and that there was no large-scale infiltration attempt.
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Sheikh Hasina's son convinced her to leave the country
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Sheikh Hasina in an interview explained how the former prime minister did not want to leave Bangladesh, but the family had to convince her.
Read more: ‘They will kill you’: How Sheikh Hasina's family convinced her to leave Bangladesh
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Students step up to restore order in cities
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: With very little police presence across the streets of Dhaka and other cities, students have stepped up to prevent chaos, The Daily Star reported.
Bearing national flag and armed with stick, students could be seen cleaning the streets, creating lanes for vehicles and also standing guard to properties of minority communities.
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Nepal expresses solidarity with violence victims
The Nepal government on Wednesday said it is concerned about the loss of lives and properties and expressed solidarity with the victims of violence.
"We call for calm and restraint by all and stress the importance of an orderly return to the democratic process. We are confident that the strong and resilient people of Bangladesh will be able to ensure a smooth transition towards peace and stability," read the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal statement.
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: United States urges new interim government to ‘respect democratic principles’
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: The United States government on Wednesday stressed the importance of the new interim government in Bangladesh to make decisions that uphold democratic principles.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed hope that the new interim government will contribute to long-term peace and political stability in the country.
The spokesperson refused to divulge any details on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visa status stating that visa records are confidential under US law.
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Muhammad Yunus heads home
Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus took a flight from Paris and headed home to Dhaka.
"I'm looking forward to going back home and see what's happening there and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble that we're in," Yunus told reporters before leaving.