Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: Mohd Yunus to take oath as interim govt chief today

Bangladesh's finance pioneer Muhammad Yunus (C) is escorted by French police personnel as he arrives at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north of Paris enroute to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh crisis LIVE updates: A new interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in on Thursday. The Bangladesh Army chief announced the interim government on Monday, hours after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country to India in the wake of violent student anti-quota protests. Student protesters demanded that Yunus be the head of the new interim government.

The new interim cabinet members will be finalised, and fresh general elections are expected to be held soon.

Bangladesh crisis: Here are some latest developments

-Muhammad Yunus will return on Thursday from Paris after completing a medical procedure. While praising students for their “bravery,” he has urged a nonviolent approach to prevent further destruction.

-After her release from prison, former Prime minister and head of Bangladesh National Party Khaleda Zia called for a “democratic Bangladesh where all religions are respected.” Her statement assumes significance amid reports of attacks allegedly targeting the country's Hindu minorities and Awami League members.

-The Indian High Commission in Dhaka said its mission will continue to remain functional. While all diplomats remain, New Delhi has recalled all non-essential staff and their family members voluntarily.

-Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo resumed services to Dhaka and operated special flights to repatriate over 400 people.

-Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in India for some time. According to her son, she hasn't decided to seek asylum in a third country.

-India's Border Security Force prevented a large group of around 120-140 Bangladeshis from entering India via the West Bengal border. The agency clarified that these were due to fears of local unrest and that there was no large-scale infiltration attempt.