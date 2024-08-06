Nahid Islam: How 26-year-old student broke Sheikh Hasina’s grip on Bangladesh

Nahid Islam has emerged as a key figure in Bangladesh after leading student protests against job quotas, which resulted in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing the country. Nahid Islam is the top leader of the main protest organiser Students Against Discrimination.(AFP)

Hasina's 15-year rule ended after weeks of violent unrest, with nearly 300 people reported dead.

Who is Nahid Islam?

• Nahid Islam, a sociology student from Dhaka, spearheaded the students' protest that resulted in the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the end of her 15-year rule.

• Born in Dhaka in 1998, Islam is married and has a younger brother named Nakib, who is also a student.

• He was the coordinator of the main protest organiser Students Against Discrimination.

• Islam gained national prominence in July after his detention by police during the protests, which turned deadly.

• Islam and other student leaders are scheduled to meet with army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who announced the formation of an interim government.

• He has firmly opposed any government led or supported by the army and has proposed Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser.

• In public statements, Islam has vowed to uphold the promises made to the protesters and protect Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

Initially peaceful, the protests by Bangladeshi students against a government job quota system escalated into an uprising that forced PM Sheikh Hasina to resign.

She has left the country and is expected to seek asylum in United Kingdom. Hasina has been stationed reportedly in New Delhi awaiting approval from the UK government.

What next for Bangladesh?

Opposition leaders and the military are discussing the formation of an interim government to organise new elections, which critics say will restore democracy.

Student leaders, however, have proposed Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to head the interim government.

"Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted," Nahid Islam said in a Facebook post early on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Army chief will meet student leaders shortly.