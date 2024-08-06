Sheikh Hasina's plane leaves without her. Where is she? Details of her India stay

A day after Sheikh Hasina fled to India after she was forced to resign as the prime minister of Bangladesh, the plane that flew her to Ghaziabad's Hindon air base took off today without her. Protesters celebrate beside a defaced portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after news of her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)

The C-130 J transport aircraft took off today from the Hindon air base around 9 am with seven military personnel in it towards its base in Bangladesh.

Where is Sheikh Hasina? What happened during her stay in India?

According to reports, hours after fleeing Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina landed in India – at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad. She was reportedly taken to a safe house.

She is reportedly still at the safe house.

Sheikh Hasina is expected to fly to London and seek political asylum. Some reports suggested that she was in touch with the authorities in the United Kingdom regarding asylum.

Her stay in India and the situation in Bangladesh also prompted hectic activities in the Indian security apparatus. On Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

Union minister S Jaishankar today briefed an all-party meeting on the situation in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina landed at the airport at 5.15 pm on Monday. Sheikh Hasina also met India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, reported The Indian Express. During her interaction with Doval, senior military and intelligence officers were also present.

PTI reported she would meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who lives in New Delhi. Her daughter works for the United Nations.

After Hasina left Bangladesh, a mob attacked her official residence, vandalised it and looted her personal belongings. They also damaged the statue of Sheikh Muzibur Rahman, Bangladesh's independence hero and Hasina's father.

Hasina had been facing protests from students over quotas in government jobs. Over 250 students and security personnel died in bloody clashes that went on for weeks before her resignation.

The Bangladesh military has announced that an interim government will be formed.

Meanwhile, a key organizer of Bangladesh's student protests said Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was their choice as head of an interim government.

Nahid Islam, the organizer, in a video post on social media said the student protest leaders have already talked with Yunus, who consented to take over considering the present situation of the country.

