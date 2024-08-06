Muhammad Yunus: 5 facts about possible chief advisor of Bangladesh interim govt

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her escape into India on Monday following the government job quota protests by the students community in the country is the beginning to a new chapter of the country's turbulent political history since its formation in 1971 following a brutal Liberation War. With still over 100 charges in his name, Yunus was sentenced to six months in jail by the court in January but was granted bail in March..(AFP)

Mohammed Shahabuddin, Bangladesh President, announced an interim government to be formed soon after the parliament is dissolved and has also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

Amidst this political turmoil, the student protesters have proposed Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus to be the chief adviser for the suggested interim government, in a Facebook video which was posted on Tuesday early morning.

“We have decided that internationally renowned Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be appointed as the chief advisor in the interim government, and we have also spoken with Dr Muhammad Yunus. He has agreed to take on this significant responsibility in response to the call of the students and public to safeguard Bangladesh,” said Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement which spearheaded the protests.

Who is Muhammad Yunus? Here are five facts about him.