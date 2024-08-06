Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina moves to safe house in India, awaits UK asylum
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule as Bangladesh's prime minister ended Monday as she fled following over a month of deadly protests. The military announced it would form an interim government. Since early July, Hasina had tried to suppress nationwide protests against her government. However, after brutal unrest on Sunday that left nearly 100 people dead, she fled the country....Read More
Her exit followed a crackdown on demonstrations that initially protested preferential job quotas but grew into a movement demanding her resignation, resulting in hundreds of deaths.
Bangladesh crisis latest updates
• Bangladesh's army chief and president are working to install an interim government to calm deadly protests that caused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.
• President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced an interim government would be formed soon after dissolving parliament and ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
• The World Bank said it is assessing the impact of events in Bangladesh on its loan program after Hasina's resignation and departure.
• The United States called for calm and urged a democratic and inclusive process for forming the interim government, encouraging all parties to refrain from violence.
• West Bengal Police urged people to avoid sharing provocative videos amid the crisis in Bangladesh.
• West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured that the Bangladesh-West Bengal borders are secure and effective measures will be taken to stop unauthorized entry into India.
Where is Sheikh Hasina?
Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and arrived in India on Monday evening following mounting protests. She held discussions with India's national security advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad about the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.
Curfew to end on Tuesday morning, says ISPR
All government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private organizations, and factories across the country will remain open starting Tuesday morning, said Bangladesh's Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.
US provided over USD 212 million financial support to Bangladesh in 2023
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller announced in a media briefing on Monday that the United States has provided over $212 million in economic development and health assistance to Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2023. He emphasised the strong relationship between the US and Bangladesh, noting that nearly $2 billion has been given to support Rohingya refugees since 2017.
How Indian security forces oversaw Sheikh Hasina flight?
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates:
1. Following the ousting of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian security agencies prepared for her arrival in India.
2. Indian Air Force radars detected a low-flying aircraft from Bangladesh around 3pm.
3. The aircraft was permitted to enter Indian airspace after its occupants were identified.
4. To ensure security, two Rafale fighter jets from the 101 squadron in Hashimara, West Bengal, were deployed.
5. The aircraft's flight was closely monitored by ground agencies, with constant communication with Indian security officials.
6. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi oversaw the operation.
7. A high-level security meeting was convened, involving top officials, including intelligence agency chiefs and Lt Gen Johnson Philip Mathew.
8. Hasina's jet landed at Hindon Air Base around 5:45 pm.
9. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Sheikh Hasina for an hour to discuss the situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.
10. NSA Doval briefed a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was kept informed of the developments throughout the day.
Meghalaya imposes night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border
Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew along the India-Bangladesh border starting Monday.
Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong announced that the curfew, effective from 6 pm to 6 am, covers a 200-meter area on the Indian side of the border. This decision follows advice from the Border Security Force (BSF). Tynsong urged residents near the border to avoid the curfew area after 6 pm.
Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus to be chief adviser of interim govt
Key organisers of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement proposed Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor of the interim government Tuesday morning.
In a video posted on social media, Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the movement, announced that they had discussed the role with Yunus, who has agreed to take on the position given the current situation in the country.
World Bank assesing impact on its programme
A spokesperson for the World Bank expressed sorrow over the recent violence and loss of life in Bangladesh, expressing hope for a swift and peaceful resolution. The spokesperson mentioned that the World Bank Group is assessing the impact of the situation on its programme in Bangladesh and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country's development aspirations.
Sri Lanka assures support
Sri Lankan foreign minister Ali Sabry expressed support for Bangladesh during its political unrest. He assured that Sri Lanka stands with Bangladesh in these difficult times.
In a message on X, Sabry said Sri Lanka's thoughts are with the people of Bangladesh, acknowledging the unrest and loss of lives. He extended sympathies to affected families and emphasized the strong friendship between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Sabry hoped for a quick return to peace and stability, praising the resilience of the Bangladeshi people. He looked forward to a future of peace and prosperity for both nations.
US welcomes announcement of interim government
Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesperson, acknowledged the announcement of prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from Bangladesh, stating that the situation is being closely monitored. He said that the United States stands with the people of Bangladesh and urged all parties to refrain from further violence, noting the significant loss of life in recent weeks. Miller also called for calm and restraint in the coming days and welcomed the announcement of an interim government.
West Bengal police warn against sharing provocative videos
In a post on X, West Bengal Police indicated that due to the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, they have observed several social media posts and videos that could potentially create discord and unrest. They advised the public to disregard rumours, refrain from sharing provocative videos, and avoid falling into the trap of fake news.
President assures election 'as soon as possible'
In a televised address, president Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of jailed protesters, including ex-prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia. He also stated that businesses should re-open on Tuesday after authorities lift a curfew at 6 am, and that elections will be held "as soon as possible."
Earlier, the army chief, Waker-Uz-Zaman, mentioned that a new government would be formed in consultation with Shahabuddin before the new vote. He added, "An interim government will be formed," and suggested it could happen as soon as overnight. "Justice will be served for each death. Keep faith in the army," he said.
Ex-PM Khaleda Zia released from house arrest
President Mohammed Shahabuddin said that in a meeting it was unanimously decided to release Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is currently under house arrest following her conviction in several cases.
West Bengal guv says border secure
Amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh following prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose assured on Monday that the Bangladesh-West Bengal borders are secure, urging people not to panic.
The governor emphasised that the nation will take effective measures to prevent unauthorized entry from Bangladesh.
"Our borders are secure. There is no need for panic. Beware of rumour mongers," Bose stated.
PM Modi briefed on the situation
Earlier on Monday, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed on the situation in Bangladesh.
The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with senior officials.
Sheikh Hasina awaits UK asylum
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in India as part of her plan to travel to London.
However, the plan to proceed to London seemed uncertain on Monday night after British foreign secretary David Lammy said that the people of Bangladesh "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks."