Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina moves to safe house in India, awaits UK asylum

Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: People step on an image as they react to the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in East London, Britain, August 5, 2024. REUTERS/Mina Kim

Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule as Bangladesh's prime minister ended Monday as she fled following over a month of deadly protests. The military announced it would form an interim government. Since early July, Hasina had tried to suppress nationwide protests against her government. However, after brutal unrest on Sunday that left nearly 100 people dead, she fled the country....Read More

Her exit followed a crackdown on demonstrations that initially protested preferential job quotas but grew into a movement demanding her resignation, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Bangladesh crisis latest updates

• Bangladesh's army chief and president are working to install an interim government to calm deadly protests that caused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee.

• President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced an interim government would be formed soon after dissolving parliament and ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

• The World Bank said it is assessing the impact of events in Bangladesh on its loan program after Hasina's resignation and departure.

• The United States called for calm and urged a democratic and inclusive process for forming the interim government, encouraging all parties to refrain from violence.

• West Bengal Police urged people to avoid sharing provocative videos amid the crisis in Bangladesh.

• West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured that the Bangladesh-West Bengal borders are secure and effective measures will be taken to stop unauthorized entry into India.

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh's prime minister and arrived in India on Monday evening following mounting protests. She held discussions with India's national security advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad about the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.