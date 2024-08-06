Bangladesh crisis: Sheikh Hasina in India, Centre convenes all-party meeting; top leaders attend

The government has called for an all-party meeting over the current political situation in Bangladesh on Tuesday, August 6, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country along with her sister amid a massive protest. Union ministers Amit Shah (not in pic), Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, JP Nadda and Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and others attend an all-party meeting on the Bangladesh crisis on Tuesday.

Top Union ministers, including home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju attended the all-party meeting scheduled for 10am.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was among the Opposition leaders who attended the meeting.

S Jaishankar briefed the all-party meeting and appreciated the unanimous support by all parties.

In a post on X, Jaishamakr also shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on the social media platform.

Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests and on Monday evening landed at the Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings.

After fighting broke out between police and miscreants on Monday, at least 18 people were slain on the outskirts of the capital in the Savar and Dhamrai regions.

Prothom Alo, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, reported that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds. 70 of them have been admitted to hospital.

After Hasina left the country, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister. Bangladeshi local media reported that people were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building and people were seen taking things from inside the Parliament building as well.