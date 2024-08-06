Bangladesh crisis: What Rahul Gandhi said in S Jaishankar's all-party meeting

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting on the Bangladesh crisis. The meeting was attended by leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance and senior Opposition leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader KC Venugopal and DMK MP TR Baalu leave after an all-party meeting.(PTI)

What happened inside the all-party meeting?

According to S Jaishankar, all the parties unanimously supported the government over the situation in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, he also shared photographs of the meeting at Parliament House.

“Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended,” S Jaishankar posted on the social media platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.

What Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting?

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about the future of India's foreign policy, particularly in light of the recent events in Bangladesh.

He, however, expressed his support for the measures taken by the government in the national interest.

He also questioned whether foreign forces were involved in the incident, reported ANI.

He said the status of minorities there remains a significant concern, with reports of attacks on their properties.

What happened in Bangladesh?

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh and fled Dhaka in a military aircraft. This was after her security team raised concerns about her safety in the country. She landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon air base and was at a safe house.

Sheikh Hasina's government had been facing violent protests for weeks over quotas in government jobs to select groups that backed her. Hundreds of students and security personnel died in the clashes.

The country's army announced that an interim government will be formed soon.

