Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bangladesh crisis: Sheikh Hasina lands at Ghaziabad airport, will fly next to...

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 06:28 PM IST

The plane's movement was monitored by the Indian Air Force since its entry into the Indian airspace

Bangladesh's ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft. The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

Sheikh Hasina (C) weeps while she visits a metro station in Mirpur vandalized by students during the anti-quota protests. (AFP file photo)
Sheikh Hasina (C) weeps while she visits a metro station in Mirpur vandalized by students during the anti-quota protests. (AFP file photo)

According to reports, the plane's movement was monitored by the Indian Air Force since its entry into the Indian airspace till its landing in Ghaziabad.

According to diplomatic sources cited by PTI, she will fly next to London after a stay in India.

It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane, the agency added.

According to reports, a senior Air Force officer received Sheikh Hasina.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft after a request from Dhaka.

New Delhi hasn't reacted to the developments in Dhaka. However, it is closely monitoring all developments.

Earlier, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed Sheikh Hasina had resigned and an interim government would be formed.

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address.

He said the army would take the law and order responsibility.

Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after over 100 people were killed in just two days of protests against quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

She fled the country on the advice of her security team. She wasn't prepared to leave, claimed reports.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have enhanced security at Bangladesh's high commission in the national capital.

"More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

With inputs from PTI

