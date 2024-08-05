How and why did Sheikh Hasina flee Bangladesh? 10 points
In the view of law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force in India has issued a high alert along the India-Bangladesh border.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after protestors stormed her official residence in Dhaka. She later fled the country in a military chopper along with her sister.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's army chief Waker-uz-Zaman has confirmed that she has resigned and fled the country. He said an interim government will soon be formed.
Here are 10 points on the Bangladesh crisis:
- Zaman said in a press conference that Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government will run the country. "PM Hasina has resigned, interim government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," he said.
- Zaman further said there wasn't a need for a curfew or any emergency in the country. He said the army will find a solution to the crisis by tonight.
- According to reports, Sheikh Hasina departed from Bangabhaban at around 2:30 pm on Monday on a military helicopter, accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana for a "safer place".
- The decision was prompted by the weeks-long protest against reservations to select groups in government jobs and educational institutions. Thousands of protestors entered Hasina's official residence in Dhaka on Monday.
- The protests began peacefully in June against the quota system. However, the clashes later turned violent leading to the deaths of dozens of people. After a brief lull, the violent protests reignited last week. Over 100 people died over the past two days.
- The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.
- A source told AFP that Sheikh Hasina fled at the suggestion of her security team. "Her security team asked her to leave, she did not find any time to prepare", the source said. She left by motorcade. Later, she was evacuated on a helicopter.
- After she left, jubilant crowds waved flags and danced in front of cameras. Others smashed a statue of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's independence hero.
- Before Sheikh Hasina's ouster, her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy had asked the security forces to save the government. "Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution. It means don't allow any unelected government to come into power for one minute, it is your duty," he wrote on social media.
With inputs from AFP, Reuters, ANI, PTI
