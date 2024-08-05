Sheikh Hasina's house ransacked, father's statue vandalised | Watch shocking videos from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country after thousands of protestors threatened her safety in his official residence in Dhaka. Before the protestors stormed the palatial house, the prime minister fled the country in a military chopper. A mural of Bangladeshi Ex Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seen vandalised by protesters in Dhaka, Bangladesh(REUTERS)

Disturbing visuals show dozens of angry protestors ransacking her chamber in the house. They also vandalised the prime ministerial compound.

In another shocking visual, Sheikh Hasina could be seen scurrying out of Bangladesh in a military chopper.

The protestors also looted her official house. In a reported video, they could be seen going away with several personal items.

The angry protestors also vandalised the statue of Bangladesh's independence hero Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the father of Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina's ouster came amid protests against the quota in government jobs and educational institutions. Around 106 people, including law enforcement personnel, died in clashes over the past two days.

In a broadcast to the nation on state television, Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Monday Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government.

"The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed -- it is time to stop the violence," Waker said.

"I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

Hasina, 76, fled the country by helicopter, a source close to the leader told AFP shortly after protesters had stormed her palace in Dhaka.

The source said she left first by motorcade but then was flown out, without saying her destination.

With inputs from AFP