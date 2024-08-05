 Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh army chief who announced Sheikh Hasina's ouster? | World News - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh army chief who announced Sheikh Hasina's ouster?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2024 06:43 PM IST

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced her resignation.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after protestors threatened her safety as they stormed her official residence in Bangladesh's Dhaka.

Bangladesh army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman(ANI file photo)
Sheikh Hasina was whisked away to India from Dhaka in a military helicopter after she resigned over protests that claimed the lives of hundreds of students and security officials.

Sheikh Hasina has reportedly landed in New Delhi and will fly to London. Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman announced her resignation. He said an interim government will be formed in her absence.

Who is Waker-Uz-Zaman?

Waker-Uz-Zaman is the chief of the embattled country's army. He is 58 years old.

Waker-Uz-Zaman became the army chief on June 23 for three years.

Waker-Uz-Zaman was born in Dhanka in 1966. He is married to the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman. His father-in-law was the chief of the army between 1997 and 2000.

Waker-Uz-Zaman holds a master's degree in defence studies. He is an alumnus of the National University of Bangladesh.

He also studied MA in Defence Studies at London's King's College.

He was the chief of general staff for over six months before becoming the army chief. He has a career of over three decades. He had also worked closely with Sheikh Hasina as he was the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister's Office.



