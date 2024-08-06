Will Sheikh Hasina move to the UK? ‘Uncertainties’ hit her London plan

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after the unrest in her country threatened her safety, may be unable to fly to London for at least the next two days because of certain "uncertainties", PTI reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A view shows a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters, a day after her resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(Reuters)

Sheikh Hasina originally planned to move to London and seek political asylum after a brief stay in New Delhi. However, the plan has now hit a roadblock.

New Delhi has assured Sheikh Hasina of help, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting in the national capital on Tuesday. The minister reportedly told the politicians that Sheikh Hasina was in shock after being forced to leave her country. The government has given her time before discussing her next course of action and plans.

Sheikh Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday hours after resigning as prime minister, was shifted to an unspecified location.

The news agency reported that she was to travel to London from New Delhi. However, she is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation.

S Jaishankar, meanwhile, made a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

"On 5th August, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he told the House.

He said the government is in close touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh.

"We are also monitoring the situation about the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI