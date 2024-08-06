Sheikh Hasina in shock, says S Jaishankar at all-party meeting

India has assured help to Sheikh Hasina, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting on Tuesday, a day after the beleaguered Bangladesh ex-PM fled Dhaka and landed in Ghaziabad. S Jaishankar told the meeting that Sheikh Hasina was in a state of shock and the Indian government was giving her time to recover before it spoke to her over various issues, including her future plans. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Union Minister JP Nadda and others leave after an All-Party meeting about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.(PTI)

Briefing political party leaders in Parliament House, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar said New Delhi has spoken to Bangladesh's army chief to ensure the safety of over 10,000 Indian students in the country.

Responding to a query by Rahul Gandhi on the involvement of foreign powers in Bangladesh unrest, S Jaishankar didn't rule out the possibility. He told the leaders that the government was keeping a keen eye on the fluid situation, reported PTI.

S Jaishankar later wrote on his X account that all the parties extended their support to the government in riding over the crisis.

"Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said the party was fully with the government as far as national security and national interest were concerned.

The all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader T R Baalu, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Supriya Sule.

On Monday, Sheikh Hasina landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon airport after fleeing Dhaka. Her government had been facing violent protests over quotas in government jobs to select groups that backed her. Over 300 people died in clashes that have been going on for weeks.

Today, the military plane that carried her to India reached Bangladesh without her. It is expected she would later leave for London after seeking political asylum from the United Kindom government.

With inputs from PTI