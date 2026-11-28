Dhaka, Bangladesh's ruling BNP and opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party are preparing a series of rallies and public programmes in December amid questions over the future of the activities-banned Awami League and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's announced plan to return to the country, according to a local media report.

Bangladesh parties to hold rallies amid debate over Awami League's future, Hasina's plans to return: report more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The three parties have pledged to remain active on the streets to resist any attempt to revive Awami League activities, even as law enforcement agencies have tightened security, particularly in border areas, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The development comes amid political unrest in the country triggered by the announcement of Hasina's plan to return.

The BNP has been holding rallies and meetings across the country since early November and has called a grand rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan on December 1.

Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to announce a month-long programme at the rally.

The government has also reached out to opposition parties to build a common position on the issue. PM Rahman held talks with senior NCP leaders on November 23 and is expected to meet Jamaat and other parties in the 11-party alliance, according to the report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NCP has announced a 39-day programme of rallies and meetings until December 31, covering 64 districts and 13 metropolitan areas. It has already held major rallies in Chittagong, Dhaka and Gazipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCP has announced a 39-day programme of rallies and meetings until December 31, covering 64 districts and 13 metropolitan areas. It has already held major rallies in Chittagong, Dhaka and Gazipur. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After meeting Rahman earlier this week, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the party did not want to mobilise solely to prevent the Awami League's return.

He said it had sought a long-term government roadmap for implementing the referendum verdict and addressing the future of the Awami League and relations with India.

NCP joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb said the party would press for the trial of the Awami League as a criminal organisation, implementation of Hasina's death sentence, expedited trials over the July massacre and Bangladesh's fair share under the Ganges water-sharing treaty.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jamaat has announced a separate 40-day programme of rallies and meetings across the country in December. It has already held demonstrations in Dhaka and 11 other metropolitan cities, protesting alleged sabotage and unrest.

Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar said the party wanted to participate in any proposed dialogue with the prime minister alongside its partners in the 11-party alliance, according to the report.

The BNP has also announced programmes for Victory Month, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a press conference on Friday.

Rahman would announce the party's December programme at the December 1 rally, Rizvi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

BNP vice-chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu said party activists were supporting law enforcement agencies in preventing sabotage and expressed hope that other anti-fascist political forces would also remain active on the streets, the report said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Party leaders said their programmes would also address other political issues and include observances marking Victory Day.

December 16 is the day Bangladesh celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina plans to return home on December 16. She has also asked the Bangladesh government to arrange her air travel from New Delhi on the national carrier, her spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.