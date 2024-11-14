Bangladesh top official calls for removing ‘secular’ from Constitution, citing 90% Muslim population

The Attorney General of Bangladesh, Md Asaduzzaman, has advocated for substantial Constitutional changes, including the removal of the term "secular," given that “90% of the country's population was Muslim,” India Today reported. Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied in Bangladesh this month, urging the interim government in the Muslim-majority nation to protect them from a surge in attacks. (File)(REUTERS)

During a court hearing on the 15th Amendment’s legality before Justices Farah Mahbub and Debashish Roy Chowdhury, Asaduzzaman argued that amendments should support democracy and not authoritarianism. He said, “Earlier, there was constant trust and faith in Allah. I want it the way it was before. It is said in Article 2A that the state shall ensure equal rights and equality in the practice of all religions. Article 9 talks about 'Bengali nationalism'. It is contradictory.”

Amendment to the label of ‘Father of the Nation’

The Attorney General further argued that several constitutional amendments, including designating Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the "Father of the Nation," contribute to national division and limit freedom of speech. He acknowledged, "Honouring the contributions of Sheikh Mujib is vital," but cautioned, "enforcing it by law creates division."

Asaduzzaman advocated for reforms to reflect the values of democracy, the Liberation War, and national unity, urging the court to examine the constitutionality of the 15th Amendment.

He also criticised Articles 7A and 7B, which prevent any constitutional changes that could "subvert democracy," arguing that these provisions hinder democratic reforms and concentrate political power. "It is done to prolong the dictatorship for ulterior motives. It is antithetical to the rule of law," he stated.

Additionally, Asaduzzaman condemned the removal of the caretaker government system, formerly responsible for overseeing elections. He claimed that abolishing this system compromised citizens' fundamental rights, weakened public confidence, and harmed Bangladesh's democratic foundations.

Asaduzzaman concluded by calling for the 15th Amendment to be revoked, asserting that it disrupts Bangladesh's independence legacy and contradicts the "spirit of the Liberation War" and the democratic movements of the 1990s.

Recent attacks on Hindus

Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied in Bangladesh this month, urging the interim government in the Muslim-majority nation to protect them from a surge in attacks and harassment and to drop sedition charges against Hindu leaders. Around 30,000 protesters gathered in Chattogram, demanding their rights, while police and military secured the area. Similar protests were reported across the country.

Since early August, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s secular government was overthrown following a student-led uprising, Hindu groups reported thousands of attacks targeting them. However, interim leader and Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus claims these figures are exaggerated.

Hindus, comprising about 8% of Bangladesh’s nearly 170 million people, have faced more than 2,000 attacks since August 4, according to the influential Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, as the new government struggles to restore order.

Following recent arson reports in Chattogram, where homes and shops of tribal communities were destroyed, India urged the Bangladeshi government to protect its Hindu minority. Tensions have further escalated after a clash between the Hindu community and law enforcement in Chattogram over a Facebook post criticizing ISKCON. Calls to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh have added to the ongoing friction among religious groups in the country.