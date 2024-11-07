'Ensure safety of Hindus': MEA tells Bangladesh amid Chittagong row

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that India has reached out to the government in Bangladesh and urged them to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Hindus. This comes days after multiple reports of arson from Chittagong, where dozens of shops and homes belonging to tribals were burnt down. Bangladesh Hindus shout slogans during a protest rally in Bangladesh (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)(AP)

Tensions escalated after a clash between the Hindu community and the law enforcement forces took place in Chittagong due to a Facebook post criticizing ISKCON.

"A local Muslim youth reportedly uploaded a post on Facebook criticizing ISKCON. The angry Hindu community people protested and clashed with the law-enforcing agencies. They threw bricks and other objects at the police. After the clashes, a joint operation conducted by law enforcing agencies, comprising police and army", Saifuddin Tuhin, a local reporter from Chittagong, told ANI over the phone.

Recently some individuals and groups have demanded a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, which has led to escalating tensions between religious groups in the country.

India's request to the Bangladesh government comes at a time when Hindus settled in the neighbouring country face uncertainty after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On Wednesday, Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi held a virtual interaction with his Bangladeshi counterpart General Waker-Uz-Zaman, discussing bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. This was the first such interaction between the two armies since August, after Hasina fled the country.

Concerns regarding the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh have remained high since the ouster of Hasina, after which multiple reports of violence against religious minorities emerged from the country.

Many Hindu shops, homes and temples were vandalised during the riots that broke out after the former government's fall, and two Hindu leaders of the Awami League were killed.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)