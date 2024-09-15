Donald Trump shares post about support from Hindu community in Georgia: ‘Standing united in our goal to build a…’

Donald Trump has taken to social media to post about support from a Hindu community in Georgia. Trump has shared about the American Hindu Coalition Georgia Chapter’s support for him in his presidential bid. Donald Trump shares post about support from Hindu community in Georgia (AP/PTI) (AP09_15_2024_000018B)(AP)

The American Hindu Coalition’s website says its roots “can be traced all the way back to the 18th century, where the Hindu Enlightenment Principles started getting acknowledgment and manifested in the policy-making that followed the Declaration of Independence.”

Trump posted on Truth Social, “American Hindu Coalition Georgia Chapter: “The Make America Great Again movement has always been characterized by the principles of strength through unity and by welcoming Americans from all walks of life, regardless of their ethnic, cultural, or religious backgrounds…There is no place for hate or division in our pursuit of Making America Great Again. We will continue to move forward together, standing united in our goal to build a strong, secure, and prosperous America for all of our citizens – and we will never be deterred by those who seek to sow discord among us or divide from within.””

Hindus for America First also endorsed Donald Trump

Recently, another Hindu group endorsed Trump over Kamala Harris. A newly created grassroots organisation named Hindus for America First announced that it will endorse Trump and launch a campaign against Harris in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Hindus for America First chairman and founder Utsav Sanduja announced the decision last week, claiming the vice president would be "very destabilising for Indo-US relations.”

"The concern is that if Kamala becomes the president of the United States, then she might put in some liberal wolves on the bench who may actually reverse the Supreme Court on this (and) that impacting the Asian-American voters," he said, as reported by Business Standard.

"I give President Trump a lot of credit. Under his leadership, the State Department acknowledged the persecution of Hindus in various parts of the subcontinent, like in Afghanistan...Pakistan, it was President Trump that took the leadership in acknowledging Hindu genocide," Sanduja further said.