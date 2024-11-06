Amid Donald Trump's win, Indian-American Congressman seeks protection for Hindus in Bangladesh

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy on Wednesday urged the US State Department to work towards the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.



The Hindu community makes up about eight per cent of Bangladesh's nearly 170 million people, while Muslims are about 91 per cent. Bangladesh Hindus shout slogans during a protest rally to demand that an interim government withdraw all cases against their leaders and protect them from attacks and harassment in Dhaka.(AP)

Krishnamoorthi, who won from the 8th Congressional district in Illinois by defeating Republican rival Mark Rice, was briefed by the State Department on their efforts to protect religious minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh, PTI reported.



The Hindu community in Bangladesh faces regular vandalism of their businesses and properties and destruction of temples during and since the student-led violence erupted, resulting in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

According to the PTI report, the State Department emphasised that the protection of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh is a top priority that they discuss in practically every high-level diplomatic meeting with the government of Bangladesh.

The State Department said it is actively working to bolster Bangladesh’s civilian security force with training specifically related to safeguarding religious minority rights.



“I continued to urge the State Department to provide more public information related to their efforts in Bangladesh and statistics regarding the treatment of religious minorities in Bangladesh as we work to eliminate religious violence, discrimination, and bigotry. I appreciate the State Department’s attention to this important issue and will follow up again in the coming weeks,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Trump's Hindu voters outreach

Donald Trump, who won the US presidential elections on Wednesday, had expressed his commitment to strengthening America’s relationship with India and supporting Hindu Americans.



“We will also protect Hindu Americans against the anti-religion agenda of the radical left. We will fight for your freedom. Under my administration, we will also strengthen our great partnership with India and my good friend, Prime Minister Modi," Trump said.