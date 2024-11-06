‘India and Modi are magnificent’, says US President-elect Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him again on the presidential election victory.



According to sources, both leaders affirmed to work together for world peace. A file photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump

During the conversation, President-elect Trump said the whole world loves PM Modi, adding that “India is a magnificent country and PM Modi is a magnificent man.”



President-elect Trump told PM Modi he considers him and India a true friend. He said that PM Modi is one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a congratulatory message to Trump had said,"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."



The prime minister also shared pictures of him and Trump when the latter was US president.

Donald Trump clinches White House race

Donald Trump defied the odds to clinch the race for White House, defeating Democratic Party's rival Kamala Harris in a high-stakes presidential contest. With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency. Counting of votes in Michigan, Arizona and Alaska are underway.



Republicans have taken control of the US Senate and are fighting to keep their majority in the US House, which would produce a full sweep of the party's power in Congress alongside President-elect Donald Trump in the White House.



While addressing a crowd of supporters in Florida, Trump called results as an“unprecedented and powerful mandate” for Republicans. He called the Senate rout “incredible.” And he praised House Speaker Mike Johnson, who dashed from his own party in Louisiana to join Trump.





