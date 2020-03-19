e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / ‘Behave more responsibly’: US issues Covid-19 warning to the young

‘Behave more responsibly’: US issues Covid-19 warning to the young

US health officials and experts have expressed frustration and annoyance with widespread display of indifference from younger people to the dangers of coronavirus outbreak.

world Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:25 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
US President Donald Trump is accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie as he arrives for the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, on March 18.
US President Donald Trump is accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie as he arrives for the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, on March 18. (Reuters Photo)
         

As the United States witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections and fatalities, the White House on Wednesday warned young people that they may not be as resistant to the virus as earlier believed, and appealed to them to behave more responsibly for their own sake and the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Tracking Coronavirus Outbreak: Live Updates

US public health officials, experts and media commentators have expressed frustration and annoyance with a widespread display of indifference from younger people, as captured in visuals running non-stop on some TV channels of a crowded beach in Florida, to the dangers of the outbreak and recommended precautions.

Police officers have had to move in to shut down bars and restaurants that have continued to attract customers that are mostly young.

The elderly, mostly those 60 and older, and those with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes, and heart and lung ailments are said to be the most vulnerable, and at the highest risk of the new coronavirus infection, according to all advance warnings, including from America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill, and very seriously ill in the ICUs,” said Dr Deborah Leah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Task appointed by President Donald Trump.

Earlier assumptions about the elderly and those with underlying conditions being most at risk were based on “early data” coming out of China and South Korea, she addedat a news briefing at the White House flanked by President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and top health officials.

Dr Birx did not cite new data or specific information to back up her alarm about the vulnerability of young people, and acknowledged as much. “We have not seen any significant mortality in the children, but we are concerned about the early reports coming out of Italy and France,” she said.

The United States has shut down its schools and colleges, and bars and restaurants; prohibited large gatherings; and banned travellers from China, South Korea, Iran, Europe, Mexico, and, starting Wednesday, Canada in an aggressive bid to prevent the spread and new infusion of the virus.

The administration and congress have also worked expeditiously to provide financial cushion to businesses, large and small, and individuals impacted by the outbreak amidst dire forecast of a recession worse than those in near memory, including that in the aftermath of the September 9, 2001 attacks and the 2008 economic crash.

“We cannot have these large gatherings that continue to occur throughout the country for people who are off work, to then be socialising in large groups and spreading the virus,” said Dr Birx in the most blunt message yet to this group of most unconsciously vulnerable population. “You have the potential then to spread it to someone who does have a condition that none of us knew about and cause them to have a disastrous outcome.”

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 169
Coronavirus Live Updates: India Covid-19 cases rise to 169
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 positive cases jump further in India, raising fears of community transmission
Covid-19 positive cases jump further in India, raising fears of community transmission
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
PM Modi to address the nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
Coronavirus: Mercedes uses Winston Churchill’s WW II quote to inspire dealers
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
From cooking to making art: Italian tips for beating lockdown boredom
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
Re-runs and highlights, the corona impact on channels
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news