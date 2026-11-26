BEUVRAGES, France—When Rémi Kasprzyk opened his nursing practice a decade ago he began earning enough for regular nights out at the movies and island getaways in the Seychelles.

Rémi Kasprzyk visits Lille, France, to take part in demonstrations about the rising cost of living.

Today, the 40-year-old nurse says he can’t remember the last time he bought cinema tickets. The only beaches he visits are in France. He regularly spends his weekends driving to Lille, 30 miles from his town in northern France, to join massive marches against the rising cost of living.

The French consumer,

Kasprzyk drives about 80 miles a day to make house calls.

Purchasing power has emerged as the No. 1 concern among voters in France.

Record-setting summer heat waves in France have sent food prices even higher, and the country has seen a decline of 1.3% in average annual wages adjusted for inflation over the past six years, an unusually long period of decline.

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“Nothing like this has happened in France since World War II,” said Mathieu Plane, economist at the Paris-based think tank French Institute of Economics, or IFE.

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The key measure of purchasing power—after-tax household income adjusted for inflation—has continued to grow in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and other major economies in 2025. France recorded a 0.7% contraction and is projected to see a further decline this year. That means the country is facing its first back-to-back annual decline in purchasing power since the aftermath of Europe’s sovereign-debt crisis in 2013.

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The weakening of the French consumer is having ripple effects throughout the economy. Unlike export-driven economies such as Germany, France relies on household consumption for more than half of its gross domestic product, making domestic spending the single-largest driver of its economy. When it stalls, so does the country’s economy. The European Commission said this month it expects France’s economic output to grow by just 0.4% in 2026, lagging far behind both the U.S. and the broader eurozone region, which are projected to grow at 2.2% and 1.2% respectively.

Public anger over the cost of living is now fueling a huge protest movement that initially began as student demonstrations against school conditions. At times, the protests have morphed into riots, with government buildings set on fire and thousands of stores hit by looters.

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Anxiety over affordability is also shaping the presidential campaign ahead of elections next spring. Purchasing power has emerged as the No. 1 concern among voters, ahead of healthcare and crime, according to a survey conducted last week by French polling firm Elabe.

The average household with two children has lost around 1,200 euros, roughly $1,315, in annual earnings over the past two years, according to Plane, the IFE economist. That figure, however, masks deep disparities across the country. Families living in big cities like Paris have remained relatively insulated, Plane says, while the effect is far greater on people in small towns who have to drive to work.

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Kasprzyk, the nurse who drives about 80 miles a day to make house calls, says soaring fuel prices, insurance and other costs have cut his monthly revenue by roughly 25%, to about €3,000. There is no shortage of patients, but his rates are regulated by the government, making it difficult for him to offset rising costs.

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After paying his €1,200 mortgage, €540 in car loans, €300 for electricity and €700 for groceries, little is left at the end of the month. His wife earns a modest income of roughly €900 working part time while caring for their two young children.

“We’re not asking for handouts, we’re asking to be paid a decent wage,” Kasprzyk said.

French workers have limited leverage to demand higher wages, economists say, because of chronically high unemployment, which has begun rising again after a period of decline under French President Emmanuel Macron.

The public sector, meanwhile, employs one in five workers. Paying them more would result in increased public spending in a country that has been running deficits above 5% of gross domestic product for years, fueling investor worries and driving up borrowing costs.

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Public school teachers have joined protests en masse after the government said it would freeze their pay for the fourth consecutive year in an effort to rein in France’s deficit.

Sarah Chaudesaigues, a 53-year-old high school English teacher who took part in recent protests in Lille, says she thought life would get easier as she grew older. “But I find myself having to watch everything I spend,” she added.

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Chaudesaigues, who earns €3,200 a month before taxes, says many teachers have started giving private lessons on the side to supplement their income.

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Teachers with Chaudesaigues’s level of experience saw salaries rise by 1% in France between 2015 and 2024 compared with an average increase of 5% across countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In September, Nicolas Vincent, a 32-year-old home-care aide in the western region of Brittany wrote a letter to Macron explaining how crucial healthcare workers were to patients across the country and how difficult their job had become.

“If we stop making house calls, people will die at home,” Vincent recalled telling him. His work includes helping patients bathe, dress and move to and from bed, as well as handling their housekeeping and grocery shopping. With the rise in the price of fuel, food and electricity, he is struggling to make ends meet with his salary of €1,400 after taxes.

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Macron’s cabinet responded that its options were limited because of budgetary constraints, telling Vincent he qualified for a €100 monthly allowance aimed at low-income frequent drivers.

That amount, Vincent said, barely covers a week’s worth of gas.

Write to Noemie Bisserbe at noemie.bisserbe@wsj.com