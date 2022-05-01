Beijing reopens makeshift hospital in preparation of Covid surge
Beijing on Sunday reopened a makeshift hospital last used during the Sars epidemic in 2003 and set aside 4,000 hospital beds amid the ongoing Covid outbreak in the city, which has led to tightening of social distancing rules and banning of restaurant dining.
Beijing began fresh rounds of mass testing on Sunday with the residents of Chaoyang district, the city’s most populous and worst-hit district, queuing up for their fourth round in less than a week.
Beijing also shut down the Universal Studios theme park and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues in what seems to be pre-emptive restrictions as case numbers remain low.
In Shanghai, some residents were allowed to venture out after the city reported a second day of zero infections outside quarantine areas.
The city reported 788 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said on Sunday. It reported 37 new deaths on Saturday.
The local government has stressed on continued strict implementation of the epidemic control requirements in the three categories: areas under lockdown, control, and precaution.
In Beijing, so far, about 4,000 beds have been reserved for Covid infections and more venues are being transformed into large-scale makeshift hospitals in case of need, Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference on Saturday.
“Beijing reopens Xiaotangshan makeshift hospital for Covid patients from Sunday amid latest flare-up,” state-run Global Times reported on Sunday.
Work on reconstructing Beijing’s Xiaotangshan Hospital began in January 2020 with the first wave of the Covid outbreak. The hospital was built in 2003 in a week to treat Severe acute respiratory syndrom (Sars) patients but decommissioned in 2010.
“The makeshift hospitals are built to treat mild cases and asymptomatic carriers, which is an effective means to block the spread of the epidemic. It’s also vital to reduce overuse of medical resources and ensure that citizens get medical treatment in time,” said Li.
Li added that residents need not panic as there are currently “not so many patients in Beijing, but we should plan ahead”.
Beijing reported 51 locally transmitted confirmed cases and four asymptomatic cases on Sunday, local media reported/
A negative nucleic acid test result was required to enter public venues during the Labour Day holiday. Restrictions and checks will continue after the holidays end.
After the holiday, workers and students will need to present a negative Covid test - taken within the previous 48 hours - to return to work or school.
Also, starting from May 5, residents and commuters have to furnish a negative Covid test, taken with the previous week, to enter all public venues or before using public transport.
City residents will be required to take a nucleic acid test at least once a week, officials have said.
Other Chinese metropolises including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou have announced similar guidelines under which tourists and local residents will require a negative Covid test result to access public venues and transport systems.
-
Who is Nand Mulchandani, Indian-origin man named as CIA's first-ever CTO?
The Central Intelligence Agency has appointed Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-origin man who went to the United States for Mulchandani's college and higher studies, as their first ever Central Technology Officer. The announcement was made by CIA director William J Burns in a blog post, shared by the agency on Twitter. Mulchandani will report directly to Burns, as per reports based on the CIA statement. Who is Nand Mulchandani? Mulchandani completed his schooling in Delhi.
-
EU leans towards Russian oil ban by year-end, diplomats say
The European Union is leaning towards a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, after talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend. The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the invasion just over two months ago of Ukraine that Moscow calls a special military operation.
-
Covid's new sub-lineages can evade immunity from past infection: Study
Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant – BA.4 and BA.5 – are capable of dodging antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, South African scientists have found. The variants, however, are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, Reuters reported quoting the scientists. The two new sublineages of the Omicron were last month added to the monitoring list of the World Health Organization.
-
Researchers develop silver coating to keep medical devices free of bacteria
Researchers at a Canadian university have developed a novel coating for implants could reduce infections they sometimes cause in patients. Researchers from the University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute developed the silver-based coating that can be applied to devices like stents or catheters. Professor at UBC's department of pathology and laboratory medicine, Dr Kizhakkedathu is also the co-senior author of a study outlining the development which was published by the journal ACS Central Science last week.
-
Russia strikes US weapons at airfield near Ukraine's Odesa: Report
Russia on Sunday said it had struck at weapons supplied to Ukraine by the United States and European countries and destroyed a runway at a military airfield near the Ukrainian city of Odesa, news agency Reuters reported. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia had used a Bastion missile, launched from Crimea.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics