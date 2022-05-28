Beijing to relax Covid-19 curbs in some areas from Sunday

Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life, city officials said on Saturday.

Fangshan and Shunyi districts can shift from work-from-home to normal mode, the officials told a news conference.

Public transportation including busses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed be reopen in some areas.

But the city will hold off resumption for businesses including tutoring, internet cafes and karaoke bars, the government said.

Beijing has reported 1,716 COVID infections from April 22 through Saturday afternoon, officials said.

