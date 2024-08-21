 Biden approves secret nuclear strategy focusing on Chinese threat: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Biden approves secret nuclear strategy focusing on Chinese threat: Report

Reuters |
Aug 21, 2024 01:32 AM IST

The White House never announced that Biden had approved the revised strategy, titled the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," the newspaper reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan that for the first time reorients Washington's deterrent strategy on China's expansion of its nuclear arsenal, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (AFP)

The White House never announced that Biden had approved the revised strategy, titled the "Nuclear Employment Guidance," the newspaper reported. An unclassified notification to Congress of the revision is expected to be sent before Biden leaves office, the newspaper reported.

In recent speeches, two senior administration officials were allowed to allude to the strategy revision, the newspaper reported. The strategy is updated every four years or so, the newspaper added.

