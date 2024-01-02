Biden assures US help for Japan in quake aftermath
United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance to Japan following a powerful earthquake.
The United States is ready to provide any necessary assistance to Japan following an earthquake that struck the center of the country on Monday, President Joe Biden said in a statement.
"As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time," he said.
The Japanese government said that as of Monday night it had ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of main island Honshu to evacuate. They were spending the night in sports halls and school gymnasiums, commonly used as evacuation centres in emergencies.
Almost 33,000 households remained without power in Ishikawa prefecture early on Tuesday morning, according to Hokuriku Electric Power's website.
The Imperial Household Agency said that following the disaster it would cancel Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's slated New Year appearance on Tuesday.