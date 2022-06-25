Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades
"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said at the White House before leaving for major diplomatic summits in Europe.
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what's really needed it will "save lives."
"While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said at the White House before leaving for two major diplomatic summits in Europe.
The gun legislation includes enhanced background checks for younger buyers and federal cash for states introducing "red flag" laws that allow courts to temporarily remove weapons from those considered a threat.
Billions of dollars have been allocated to crack down on "straw purchasers" who buy firearms for people not allowed to own them, and to curb gun trafficking.
However, much tougher measures wanted by Biden and other Democrats did not make it in, including a ban on military style rifles often used by the lone gunmen who typically carrying out mass shootings. Also absent is a longtime push for mandatory background checks on all gun purchases.
Reeling off a list of notorious mass shootings, Biden said the message from victims "was 'do something..., for God's sake just do something.' Well today, we did."
Referring to political gridlock in a near evenly divided Congress, Biden said the new law, which had rare strong support from both Republicans and Democrats, was "monumental."
"When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential," he said. "I know there's much more work to do and I'm never going to give up."
As he inked his signature on the document, Biden added again: "God willing, this is going to save a lot of lives."
-
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to restart within days
Iran's talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with the US will restart in the “coming days,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said. The negotiations “have to be finished, three months have passed,” Borrell said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reiterated his call to the Biden administration to take a “realistic and fair” approach to help reach an agreement. The US pulling out of the Iran accord has increased tensions between the countries.
-
China scrambles air, ground forces to monitor US recon plane over Taiwan Strait
China deployed “aerial and ground forces” to monitor an US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in the backdrop of large scale Chinese armed forces' military drills around the self-ruled island of Taiwan earlier this week. The US Navy's reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in what the US Indo-Pacific Command described as a demonstration of the US's “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
-
2 Indo-Canadians get key portfolios in new Cabinet of Ontario province
When Ontario's Conservative Party premier Doug Ford was first given the mandate to lead Canada's most populous province, he did not have a single Indo-Canadian minister, though he rectified that omission later. Beginning the second term as premier, Ford appointed two Indo-Canadians to significant portfolios. Sarkaria, who represents the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Brampton South, tweeted, “I'm truly honoured and grateful to be chosen for this important role.”
-
Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid
Beijing on Saturday said it would allow primary and secondary schools to resume in-person classes and Shanghai's top party boss declared victory over COVID-19 after the city reported zero new local cases for the first time in two months. Beijing shut its schools in early May and asked students to move to online learning amid a spike in locally transmitted COVID cases. Kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from July 4.
-
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food around the globe. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres noted that harvests across Asia, Africa and the Americas will take a hit as farmers around the world struggle to cope with rising fertilizer and energy prices. The Berlin meeting's host, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed Guterres' comments that several factors underlie the growing hunger crisis around the world.
