Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
President Joe Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats’ demands to narrow eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus payments included in the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.
Individuals earning over $80,000 now won’t qualify for the payments, compared with a $100,000 cap in the previously drafted legislation, the aide said on condition of anonymity. The ceiling for couples will now be $160,000 against $200,000 before.
Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help to the neediest in the giant Covid-19 assistance package. Their votes will be critical in passing the legislation given the Senate’s 50-50 partisan split and united Republican opposition to Biden’s bill.
A separate push by moderates to trim the $400-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits in the bill that the House passed last week to $300 won’t be included in what is initially brought to the Senate floor, according to the aide. The Senate’s so-called managers’ amendment to the House bill is expected to keep the House’s figure, which is a $100-a-week increase from the current level through August.
The White House declined to comment.
Senate Timeline
For the stimulus checks, phasing out of the $1,400 payments starts at $75,000 per individual and $150,000 for couples, the same as set in the House bill, the aide said.
“I think we could drop it below the $200,000 and still provide help to households that still need it,” Shaheen said earlier this week in arguing for changes to the stimulus-check eligibility.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether all Senate Democrats have accepted the compromise, although discussions had continued about it into last night. The language Biden approved gives both the moderate and progressive wings of the Senate Democratic caucus one item they wanted in the final negotiations.
Biden met with nine moderate Democrats at the White House earlier this week as he sought their support in enacting his first signature piece of legislation.
The House version of the aid bill must be tweaked, as some of its elements were found to violate congressional rules; among senators’ tasks is removing the minimum-wage hike and slightly trimming the overall cost.
Senate Democrats will proceed with debate on the package once the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation affirm that the managers’ amendment to the House bill qualifies for protections against a filibuster, said a Senate Democratic aide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4
- The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories
- Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report
- The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox