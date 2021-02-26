IND USA
The conversation between the two strategic partners will be overshadowed by the expected release of US intelligence findings.(AP)
Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others

The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:45 PM IST

After pausing half a billion dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia out of concern over casualties in Yemen, President Joe Biden's administration may shift US policy not only to cancel past deals that pose human rights concerns, but limit future military sales to "defensive" weapons.

Four sources familiar with the administration's thinking said officials are assessing the array of military equipment and training included in sales to the Saudis to determine what can be considered defensive. Those deals would be allowed.

A State Department spokesperson said, "Our focus is on ending the conflict in Yemen even as we ensure Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory and its people," adding Biden has pledged to end US military support for the military campaign against the Houthis.

The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns but which is also one of Washington's closest US allies.

"They're trying to figure out where do you draw the lines between offensive weapons and defensive stuff," said one congressional aide familiar with the issue, describing the process.

In a 44,000-person trial, the vaccine overall was 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe cases of Covid-19 compared with a placebo.(AP)
world news

FDA advisory panel to review J&J Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:09 PM IST
After it receives the recommendation, the FDA is likely to authorize the vaccine for emergency use within a day or so, making it the third available in the United States, and the only one that requires just one shot.
Bank of America said in December it would extend pandemic benefits for employees who need child- or adult-care services.(REUTERS)
world news

Bank of America gives paid time off for US staff to get Covid-19 vaccines

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Staff at Bank of America will have the option to use two half days, for up to four hours each, for vaccination appointments this year.
The administration also will encourage businesses to advocate for the benefits of masks and vaccines. (Representative Image)(Samir Jana/HT File)
world news

Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:46 PM IST
The White House will partner with the US Chamber of Commerce; leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, White House adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a briefing.
The conversation between the two strategic partners will be overshadowed by the expected release of US intelligence findings.(AP)
world news

Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country with which it has severe human rights concerns.
J&J’s progress is being watched by experts as its vaccine has the potential to make mass vaccination campaigns much easier.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

Third US vaccine could raise question: Which Covid-19 shots are best?

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:12 PM IST
  • If cleared for emergency use, the J&J vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations.
A man holds a portrait of late Vichar Ratanapakdee, a 84-year-old immigrant from Thailand, who was violently shoved to the ground in a deadly attack in San Francisco.(AP)
world news

US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:56 PM IST
While verbal harassment has made up more than 70 per cent of the incidents, more than 8 per cent involved physical assaults.
The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. In picture - Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.(HT Photo)
world news

Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House

ANI, Kathmandu, Nepal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
The meeting comes after the Nepal Supreme Court had reinstated the House of Representatives (HoR) and directed the government to summon a session of the country's Lower House of Parliament within 13 days.
Even with the addition of the COVAX vaccines, CARICOM will only be able to cover about 20% of its needs, the group said. Some members have also been trying to broker deals through the African Union’s Medical Supplies Platform. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
In a statement issued late Thursday, CARICOM said it was “dissatisfied and deeply concerned about the inequitable access to vaccines” it was facing.
This file image grab taken from Kurdistan 24 TV channel on February 19 shows damage following a rocket attack two days ago targeting a military complex inside the Arbil airport that hosts foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition. (AFP file)
world news

US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The US had not released any casualty figures or estimates. But a war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, has said 22 members of the militant groups were killed and the toll could climb because some of the others had suffered severe injuries.
The severe weather forced Sanderson Farms Inc. to euthanize 545,000 baby chicks at hatcheries in the state.(AFP / File Photo)
world news

Half a million US chicks euthanised after storm hits Texas

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • While it’s unclear how many chicken producers experienced losses, even small percentage changes in supply can move the market, and prices have already been gaining.
"There is a strong interest in Covaxin from many countries around the world, and the company is fully committed to ensuring supplies promptly and efficiently," Bharat Biotech said.(Bloomberg)
world news

Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil for 20 million doses of Covaxin

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"The company is delighted to partner with Brazil in its battle against Covid-19 and aid its immunization program against the virus," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
US District Judge Lucy Koh said she’s “disturbed” by Google’s data collection practices.(REUTERS)
world news

US judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘Incognito’ users are tracked

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Google has become a target of antitrust complaints in the last year filed by state and federal officials.
After several rounds of unsuccessful negotiations with the government, the unions backing the protest intensified their agitation by organising a tractor rally in the capital on January 26 that descended into violence and chaos. (HT PHOTO).
world news

Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • The UN high commissioner for human rights was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering the protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.
Juan Carlos' lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, said in a statement Friday that the latest tax debt relates to the payments that a private foundation, Zagatka, made on behalf of the former king for “several travel expenses and other services."(AP)
world news

Former Spanish king pays 4.4 million euros to tax agency

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The revelation prompted a new rebuke to the 83-year-old former king from the country's prime minister. Pedro Sánchez said Friday that he rejected the "uncivil behavior" of Juan Carlos, but fully supported the current monarch, King Felipe VI.
White House released a statement on the anniversary of Moscow's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.(REUTERS)
world news

US will hold Russia accountable over Crimea annexation, says Biden

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The US president said that Washington will ever recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula.
