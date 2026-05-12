Big US military action against Iran coming up? Trump reportedly ‘frustrated’ with stalled talks

A military action by the United States against Iran could be on the cards, according to reports, which suggested that US President Donald Trump is running out of patience over the deadlocked negotiations which have kept the ceasefire hanging by a thread. President Donald Trump at the White House Rose Garden, Monday, May 11 (AP)

US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered a retaliation that led to a full-scale war with both sides exchanging missiles and drones for days, rattling the entire Gulf as well as regions beyond. The war has led to widespread economic consequences with Iran virtually shutting off Strait of Hormuz, key waterway through which a fifth of world's oil and gas requirements travel, using its geographical advantage. Track Iran war May 12 news here

President Trump first announced a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, with Iran on April 7. This temporary truce has since been extended multiple times, with Trump ultimately indefinitely extending the ceasefire indefinitely later in April, citing internal divisions in Iran.

Military action against Iran coming up? Amid the negotiation impasse, President Trump was likely to meet his national security team Monday to discuss the way forward in the Iran war, including possibly resuming military action, amid the impasse in negotiations, Axios reported, citing three US officials said.

Two of the above-mentioned US officials said Trump is leaning toward taking some form of military action against Iran to increase pressure on the regime and force concessions on its nuclear programme.

"He will tune them up a bit," Axios reported one US official as saying. "I think we all know where this is going," a second US official said.

Trump said on Monday that the ongoing ceasefire was on “massive life support” after he rejected Tehran’s latest peace offer. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump called Iran’s response to his proposal a “piece of garbage” and that that he “didn’t even finish reading it.”

Iran responded to last week’s US peace proposal by demanding a removal of Washington’s naval blockade and sanctions relief, while maintaining a degree of control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive information.

There, however are different camps within the Trump-led US administration that are recommending alternating paths for how to proceed, CNN reported, citing sources. While some, including Pentagon officials, have batted for a more aggressive approach to pressure Iran to the table, there's a section that is rooting for diplomacy. The aggressive measures include targeted strikes that further weaken Tehran’s position, the sources said.

Many in Trump’s circle reportedly want Pakistani mediators to be far more direct in their communications with Iran, CNN reported, adding that questions have been raised by Trump officials over whether the Pakistanis are even conveying Trump’s displeasure with the state of talks or not. Some administration officials feel that Pakistan is often sharing a milder version of the Iranian position with the US than what reflects reality, the report quoted two sources as saying.