Bilawal says Pak PM Imran Khan has no safe passage, but can make an honourable exit
- Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, further said Shehbaz Sharif, who headed the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly, be given an opportunity for a vote of confidence.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Opposition leader in Pakistan, on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no safe passage left and the honourable exit move for the latter would be to resign. The chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, further said Shehbaz Sharif, who headed the Opposition in the Pakistan National Assembly, be given an opportunity for a vote of confidence.
Earlier in the day, a session to discuss a no-trust motion tabled by the Opposition on Monday in the Assembly against Khan, was adjourned to April 3.
"We want to send Imran Khan a message that there is no safe passage for you," Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, told reporters at Parliament.
Khan, 69, has been facing mounting criticism of his performance, including his management of an economy beset by high inflation and rising deficits, and he lost his majority in parliament on Wednesday when a main ally quit his coalition.
"I want to give you a suggestion that you take an honourable exit, and an honourable exit is that you resign today and let the opposition leader take oath as the leader of the House."
The 69-year-old former cricket star-turned-politician was due to address the nation later in the day.
On Wednesday, Khan's main parliamentary ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), abandoned his coalition and threw its lot in with the opposition seeking to oust him.
Opposition leaders had called on Khan to resign even before he lost his majority in parliament, but his aides said he would not quit.
(With inputs from agencies)
