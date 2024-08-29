BNP asks Bangladesh interim govt to hold dialogue with parties on reforms, elections

New Delhi: The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday urged interim government head Muhammad Yunus to hold a dialogue with political parties on reforms and elections as soon as possible. Nobel laureate and Chief adviser of Bangladesh's new interim government Muhammad Yunus. (AFP)

“BNP representatives mainly exchanged views on reform ideas in various areas of the current government [and] their thoughts on elections,” an official statement said.

The statement said the BNP leaders said they will provide full support for steps taken by the interim government. This support will continue in the future as well, they said.

The BNP leaders requested that the interim government should announce the commencement of a broad-based dialogue with political parties regarding reforms and elections as soon as possible.

The leaders also wanted to know about the economic situation of Bangladesh and they agree on the fears and possibilities that exist in the current economic situation.

They also gave an assurance that everyone will work together and be an integral part of the interim government’s reforms and measures to maintain electoral and economic order.

The interim government’s advisers Asif Nazrul and Wahiduddin Mahmud, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir, the party’s standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed attended the meeting.