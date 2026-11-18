NEW YORK — The body overseeing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza delivered another bleak report Tuesday on its progress to the United Nations Security Council, warning diplomats of a collapse of the fragile agreement if steps are not taken for full implementation.

Board of Peace delivers bleak report on Gaza, warning of ceasefire collapse without immediate action

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The Board of Peace report — its first annual assessment — calls on both Israel and Hamas to uphold the commitments made last year under the agreement and urges the U.N.'s most powerful body to lend its support to the execution.

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“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” the report says in its conclusion, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

It is the latest admonishment from the board in recent weeks as deadly Israeli strikes and the continued blocking of humanitarian aid to Gaza have caused widespread devastation to the civilian population, which the board says is set to face “another winter in tents and rubble.”

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{{^usCountry}} The report goes on to point out how continued Israeli strikes in Gaza and Hamas military activity have stalled efforts for both sides to adhere to the road map. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report goes on to point out how continued Israeli strikes in Gaza and Hamas military activity have stalled efforts for both sides to adhere to the road map. {{/usCountry}}

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“A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” the report said. “Should it collapse, there would be no road map to return to, no administration to deploy and no enabling environment to rebuild.”

Apart from continued fighting, the report laments that the technocratic civil administration body the board created to run Gaza on an interim basis has still not been allowed by Israel to take up its job in the territory.

This, in turn, has delayed deployment of an international stabilization force, which is key to Israel’s withdrawing troops from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the start of reconstruction.

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To get things moving, the board appealed to the Security Council to put its full weight behind the agreement it endorsed last year and urge the parties to stop delays.

“Neither party may treat the other’s delay as license for its own inaction, and together these obligations are the only route to Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction at scale,” the report said.

It added that the end result “must lead to the credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood … and no unilateral step should be allowed to foreclose it.”

Lee reported from Washington.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.