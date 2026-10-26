Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula's victory, seeks annulment of Brazil election

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro on Sunday refused to accept President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in the country's presidential election, saying he would seek to annul the results over a controversial extension of voting hours.

Flavio Bolsonaro reacts after knowing the first results in the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It is impossible to recognise the results. I am going to request the annulment of these elections,” Flávio Bolsonaro said in a brief speech in Brasília, describing the decision to extend voting hours as “unacceptable” and a “dirty trick”, according to AFP.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Lula secured an unprecedented fourth presidential term, winning 51.8% of the vote against 48.2% for Bolsonaro, according to official results. The margin amounted to nearly 4.4 million votes.

Deep Dive Why did Flávio Bolsonaro seek to annul Brazil’s presidential election? He objected to a Supreme Court ruling that extended voting by two hours, calling the decision unacceptable and alleging it was grounds to challenge the result. Why were voting hours extended in Brazil’s election? The extension followed requests from both campaigns over disruptions that could keep voters from reaching polling stations. Lula cited bus service problems, while Flávio Bolsonaro cited heavy rain in some regions. How many votes did Lula win Brazil’s presidential election by? Official results gave Lula 51.8% of the vote and Flávio Bolsonaro 48.2%. Lula’s margin was nearly 4.4 million votes.

The election was marked by confusion after a Brazilian Supreme Court ruling extended voting by two hours beyond the scheduled closing time. The decision came following requests from both candidates over disruptions affecting voters in different parts of the country.

Lula had sought an extension after reporting that buses used to transport voters had been withdrawn from service in several cities, potentially preventing people from reaching polling stations. Flavio Bolsonaro also requested an extension in some regions because of heavy rainfall.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the defeated candidate criticised the final decision, citing it as grounds to challenge the election outcome. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the defeated candidate criticised the final decision, citing it as grounds to challenge the election outcome. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lula stages comeback after first-round setback

Lula's victory marked a dramatic comeback after Flávio Bolsonaro finished ahead of him in the first round of voting earlier this month. The result also defied a political trend in Latin America, where several countries have shifted towards conservative leadership.

After the first-round defeat, Lula's campaign intensified its outreach, organising rallies, appealing to younger voters and stepping up its social media strategy. The abstention rate fell from 21% in the first round to 19% in the runoff.

Lula, who turns 81 on Tuesday, thanked voters for participating in the election and said the campaign had highlighted the importance of democracy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“People went to vote because we managed to convince them that voting was very important for ensuring democracy in the country,” he said in his first comments after the victory, according to AFP.

The outcome represents a setback for the political movement built by former president Jair Bolsonaro, Flávio's father, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup following his defeat to Lula in the 2022 election.

Brazil faces political uncertainty

The election exposed deep divisions in Brazil, with nearly half of voters backing Flávio Bolsonaro amid concerns over the cost of living, crime and the country's economic outlook.

Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, sought to present himself as a more moderate alternative to his father while appealing to conservative voters and those seeking political change.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lula, meanwhile, faces the challenge of governing a deeply polarised country while addressing economic concerns, including household debt and pressure on public finances. His administration will also have to contend with a Congress dominated by the right.

Lula's campaign placed considerable emphasis on national sovereignty, particularly amid trade and diplomatic tensions with US President Donald Trump.

“This country will not accept being anyone's backyard,” Lula said on Sunday, underscoring his pledge to maintain Brazil's independence in international affairs.