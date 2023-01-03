Woman dies in New Year accident as firework gets stuck in clothes, explodes

A woman in Brazil died in an accident on New Year eve after a firework got stuck in her clothes and exploded, a report said. A mother of two, the 38-year-old, was walking along a beach in Praia Grande, Brazil when the accident took place.

The woman was hit in the chest by a stray firework set off shortly after midnight, The Mirror reported quoting her cousin who said that the firework "got stuck" in her clothing and went off "before it could be removed".

A man, reportedly her partner, also fell down following the explosion but managed to pick himself up after some time.

“We were there, enjoying ourselves, when all of a sudden, we saw this girl jumping on the spot and screaming. I don't think there was even time to help, because a few seconds later the explosion struck. It was horrible,” an eyewitness told local media, the report said.

Following the incident, doctors were called to the beach but the woman had already died due to the explosion. The woman lived in Sao Paulo but had travelled to Praia Grande to spend New Year's Eve with her family, the report said.

