'Outer space not wrestling ground': China's clapback to NASA official's remark

Updated on Jan 03, 2023 04:53 PM IST

China-US Space Race: The spokesperson said that China is "actively working towards a shared future for mankind in the space".

China-US Space Race: NASA boss said US needs to "watch out" for China.(Representational)
Chinese embassy's spokesperson in Washington said that the outer space is not "a wrestling ground' following remarks made by a top NASA official who said that Beijing may claim all of Moon's resources soon. The spokesperson also said that China is "actively working towards a shared future for mankind in the space".

Former astronaut and current NASA administrator Bill Nelson told Politico earlier that the US needs to "watch out" for China and see to it that Beijing does not gain a foothold on the lunar service, asserting that the race between the two nations is intensifying.

Bill Nelson warned that China which is engaged in a "space race" with the United States and may take hold of Moon's resource-rich areas if Beijing gets there first.

“It is a fact: we’re in a space race,” Bill Nelson said adding that the US "better watch out that they (China) don’t get to a place on the moon under the guise of scientific research."

Responding to the remarks Liu Pengyu, the Chinese embassy's spokesperson, said, "China always advocates the peaceful use of outer space, opposes the weaponisation of and arms race in outer space, and works actively toward building a community with a shared future for mankind in the space domain."

Earlier, US military officials also said that China is militarising the space. Lieutenant general Nina Armagno had then warned that "it’s entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us," adding that the "progress they’ve made has been stunning – stunningly fast."

