Did you know? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned to move to New Zealand

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle planned to move to New Zealand or South Africa before settling on Canada after their exit from the royal family. The couple revealed the plan in episode four of their Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’. Prince Harry said in the shot that they opted for Canada after the media revealed the couple's plan claiming that the news was leaked to the media after he told about the idea to his father King Charles.

South Africa was an option because the Sussexes had been carrying out charity work in the country, Prince Harry asserted. After initially settling in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle then moved to California where they now live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

This comes as Prince Harry's memoir is set to release on January 10 ahead of which the Duke of Sussex said in a trailer of an interview that he wants his father King Charles and brother Prince William back in his life.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back", Prince Harry said in a trailer for an upcoming TV interview, adding, "I want a family, not an institution", as a series of clips were released. The interview will be aired on January 8.

In the trailer, Prince Harry said, "It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep up, somehow, as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back."

Prince Harry will also be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes before the memoir's release.

