Meghan Markle to write memoir? Maybe after… Prince Harry's drops next week

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Some details of Prince Harry’s upcoming book have already leaked which say that the memoir is expected to be “tough” on Prince William.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle may be looking to write her own memoir, following in her husband Prince Harry’s footsteps, a report said. Meghan Markle is tipped to put pen to paper to write her memoirs as part of her and Prince Harry’s four book deal with Penguin Random House, the Mirror reported.

Meghan Markle has earlier written a children’s book titled ‘Bench’ which was released in June 2021. Prince Harry ’s bombshell book, Spare, is due to be released next week.

The couple are also said to be working on a ‘wellness’ book together - and Meghan Markle’s autobiography is expected to complete the four book deal that they have in place, the report said.

While The Mail reported quoting a Hollywood agent said, “I would find it surprising if Meghan didn't publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry's chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince?”

“If she's harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense," it added. Meghan Markle is “contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight… and leaving no stone unturned," it further said.

Some details of Prince Harry’s upcoming book have already leaked which say that the memoir is expected to be “tough” on Prince William, and will also “lash out” at his wife Kate Middleton but will be kinder to King Charles III.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside. There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this," the Mail reported.

    Mallika Soni

prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
