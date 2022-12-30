How Prince Harry reacted to royal fan's Christmas request? With anger fit

Prince Harry "stormed off in a huff" after one royal fan’s Christmas request, a new book claimed. Prince Harry shared a relationship with Cressida Bonas for two years and they eventually separated owing to Cressida being unhappy with the royal life and what it would entail for her. But a recent biography claimed that there were other reasons which may have contributed to the romance’s demise.

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, said that when Prince Harry and Cressida were staying in the country with Cressida’s half-sister and other members of the family over the festive period, they decided to go to a small pub in Kidlington, just outside Oxford, for lunch.

After enjoying their food, Tina Brown wrote about an incident that happened which led to the Prince Harry storming off in a huff.

“Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: ‘Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmas time, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?’", Tina Brown wrote.

“And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff," Tina Brown added.

The shocking incident was one of two outbursts, the author claimed adding that the second such incident occurred on Valentine’s Day, when the then couple were on their way to a restaurant in London.

