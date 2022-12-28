Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘major regrets’ over docuseries as…

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘major regrets’ over docuseries as…

world news
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 06:55 PM IST

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: “While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there," the report said.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen. (Instagram)
Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen. (Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no major regrets about Netflix docuseries and are pleased with the outcome, Us Weekly reported.

Read more: Kate Middleton will ‘pay the price’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit as…

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,”the report said, referring to Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, which will be released on January 10.

“While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there," the report said.

In Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes detailed their courtship, their wedding in 2018, their life today in the US, and the breakdown of relationships with other members of the royal family.

Read more: Meghan Markle wanted her son Archie to grow up with his cousins but…

While neither King Charles nor Prince William have commented on the docuseries Us Weekly reported that the show was a “thorn in the flesh for William,” and the royal family reportedly believes the couple is “digging themselves into a deeper hole”.

Read more: Kate Middleton's self-deprecating joke on her singing will leave you in splits

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls,” the report said, adding. “They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out