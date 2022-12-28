Home / World News / Kate Middleton will ‘pay the price’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit as…

Kate Middleton will ‘pay the price’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's exit as…

world news
Published on Dec 28, 2022 03:11 PM IST

Kate Middleton: Prince William and Kate Middleton are the only two working members of the royal family who are aged under 50.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen. (Reuters)
Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family will leave Kate Middleton ‘paying the price’, a royal expert said. Royal columnist Daniela Elser, writing for New Zealand Herald, talked about the “tumult and change” that the royal family has gone through in recent years saying that the royal family has changed a lot since last Christmas as the family has become sensibly smaller since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down.

“The loss of the Sussexes from the royal fold dealt the Royal Family not only a serious reputational blow but a hands-on one too,” Daniela Elser said noting that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have returned their military and royal patronages which means that “the remaining HRHs are going to be stretched ever thinner".

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US home up for sale at whooping price of….

Daniela Elser explained that since Prince William and Kate Middleton are the only two working members of the royal family who are aged under 50, the couple will likely take on the majority of tours and royal engagements.

“The convulsive exit of two star players along with accusations of racism and of an institution focused on self-preservation no matter the individual cost,” Daniela Elser said.

“And there is one person in particular who will end up paying the price for much of this tumult and change: Kate, the now Princess of Wales,” Daniela Elser added.

Read more: Princess Diana's death: 5 reasons people believe Paris crash wasn’t all it seems

Earlier a report said that Kate Middleton is not at all on good terms with Prince Harry, more importantly after the release of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's docuseries.

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” US Weekly reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kate middleton royal family
kate middleton royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out