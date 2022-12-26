Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US home up for sale at whooping price of….

Published on Dec 26, 2022

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: The house has lavish amenities and is set on over 2 acres of landscaped grounds with ocean view, six bedrooms, gym, theatre, bar, game room, meditation room and a pool.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

If you got a chance to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell series, you must have noticed their stunning California home. A report said that the couple's house- where they do not live any longer- is not up for sale for $33.5 million.

The property is owned by a businessman named Mark Schulhof, who bought the house in 2013 for $14.6 million, New York Post reported adding that the house has lavish amenities and is set on over 2 acres of landscaped grounds with ocean view, six bedrooms, gym, theatre, bar, game room, meditation room and a pool. The house also has a five-car garage and various technological perks that include a generator, solar power and a greywater irrigation system in addition to a spacious dining room with a silver-leaf ceiling and several sculptures, the report said.

The house was built in 2006 and the architecture has been done by Don Nulty and J.F. Brennan while the interiors by Natasha Baradaran, the report claimed. The 12,804 square-feet home had hit the market almost an year and a half ago. It is being marketed by Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers and Riskin Partners Group at Village Properties, the report said.

However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't live in the house but own another property in Montecito, which cost them nearly $15 million. In the documentary series, Meghan Markle even revealed that she miscarried her second child the morning after moving in the Montecito house.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

