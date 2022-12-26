Princess Diana's death: 5 reasons people believe Paris crash wasn’t all it seems

On August 31, 1997, King Charles' first wife Princess Diana was killed in a fatal car crash in Paris. For some, what happened wasn’t simply a tragic accident because it let to some conspiracy theories around the death of the princess loved around the world. While reports and investigations have said that Princess Diana had been in a car driven by a man who was drunk owing to which the tragedy happened. But others still believe that something more secretive and intentional happened.

Here are five conspiracy theories related to Princess Diana's death:

Princess Diana believed she was going to be killed

Many reports have claimed that Princess Diana herself believed that she would be killed. A letter that was disclosed by Paul Burrell, Diana’s one time butler, showed the same. He said he had been given it for safekeeping.

“I am sitting here at my desk today in October, longing for someone to hug me and encourage me to keep strong and hold my head high. This particular phase in my life is the most dangerous. [...] is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for Charles to marry,” it read.

The paparazzi caused the car crash intentionally

Photographers were blamed for Princess Diana’s death as it was alleged that the group of paparazzi chased and pushed Princess Diana’s Mercedes so that it could make the crash happen. Some also said that members of the paparazzi encouraged an environment where a crash could happen while others suggested that the paparazzi accidentally created a situation.

Driver Henri Paul intentionally caused the crash

Henri Paul was the head of security at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. But some reports alleged that the claim that Henri Paul being drunk at the time of the crash was not only false, but a lie spread in the media.

There was something wrong with the Mercedes that Princess Diana was travelling in

Some reports have also claimed that there was some problem with the car in which Princess Diana was travelling. Some even claim that its route was blocked while others say that it was driving at an unusual speed or that something had been tampered with in the car.

Princess Diana’s medical care was deliberately sabotaged

Some believe that doctors allowed Princess Diana to die, on purpose and by not treating her in the proper way, they stopped her from recovering.

