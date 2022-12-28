Meghan Markle wanted her son Archie to grow up with his cousins but…

Meghan Markle revealed that she wanted her son Archie to have cousins and a big family that she didn't have.

In the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry", Meghan Markle, who is held responsible by the British media for Prince Harry's decision to leave the royal family, said, "When I look back at my own childhood. It was great. But I just remember feeling alone a lot."

“I just wanted these cousins and these people. I just wanted all of that. And I didn't have that big family,” Meghan Markle said.

She said, “So when I was pregnant with Archie I was just so excited that we are going to be able to create for him that thing that I had always wanted. So I did just every thing I could to make them proud. And to really be a part of the family...And the bubble burst,” Meghan Markle added.

Earlier in her Spotify podcast, Meghan Markle had revealed how she and Prince Harry were raising their children.

“I wrote a children’s book that came out a year ago or a couple years ago, and it’s basically about this softer side of masculinity and how I’ve seen my husband as a dad and the example of that,” Meghan Markle said, referring to her New York Times best seller, The Bench.

“That that’s the person that the young boy can look to and say, ‘Oh, this is what it means to be a man. This is the example of that. That’s the person that I can go to when I’m crying. That’s the person that will sit with me. That’s the person that can put the Band-Aid on my knee.’ And that that level of being nurtured can come from a male figure in your life just as much as it can from a female figure," Meghan Markle said.

