Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'missing out on way more than…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘missing out on way more’ with their exit and rift with the royal family than they are gaining, a royal expert believes. Writing for The Sun, royal expert Arthur Edwards said that there have been so many times that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been snubbed by the royal family including King Charles in recent months, and said that what they have gained doesn’t even compare.

Commenting on the couple's absence from the royal family Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, Arthur Edwards said, “I looked on at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he led his family to the traditional December 25 morning service.”

“Charles even allowed his disgraced brother Andrew to join the family on the walk to church. But glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan," Arthur Edwards said.

“Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining,” Arthur Edwards then stated, adding, “Later, when Charles made his first King’s Speech to the nation, William and Catherine were name-checked and the Sussexes were again omitted.”

The comments come weeks after the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest documentary against the royal family. Prince Harry is also gearing up for the release of his memoir early next year.

