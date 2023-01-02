Prince Harry's bombshell memoir's details leak. It targets this royal member

Prince Harry will reveal his sense of “bitterness” at having to play “second fiddle” to his brother Prince William in his new memoir Spare, a report said. While the royal family is bracing itself for new revelations from Prince Harry in his book which is due to be published on January 10, Prince Harry is expected to go into greater detail about his relationship with Prince William than he did in the recent Netflix series.

In the docuseries on Netflix, Prince Harry accused Prince William of "screaming and shouting" at him while Meghan Markle described the royals as acting formal even behind-the-scenes. The couple portrayed the royal family as tone-deaf and uncaring.

Prince Harry's new book will look at the royal family and the way he feels frustrated at being “spare” with attention on Prince William as heir to the throne. King Charles III will not be the focus of Prince Harry's book and is likely to escape majority of the criticism, the Mirror reported.

“At the heart of this book lies a sibling rivalry between little brother and big brother. It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William. The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs. Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other," the report said.

“Their mother Diana always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage,” the report added.

