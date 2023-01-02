Prince Harry's memoir means he and William will never reconcile as…

Prince Harry's memoir is set to focus on his strained relationship with his brother William, and could damage their relationship forever, royal experts said. The book - Spare - which will be released on January 10 will include details of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William but will not include details about King Charles III, the Mirror reported.

The memoir, published by Penguin Random House, is set to be one of the biggest books of 2023 with the audiobook version being read by Prince Harry himself.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting. Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” a royal expert told the Mirror.

“There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this,” the expert added.

“The overall impression is that this is a man who has never recovered from the trauma of his mother dying so young, and then along comes Meghan and he projects on to her a parallel with Diana," the expert claimed.

The book's back cover says, “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”

