Brazil's incumbent President Lula da Silva defeats Flavio Bolsonaro to win a historic fourth term

Brazil's incumbent president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a historic fourth term as president on Sunday.

A reflection of an image of Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) re-election candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seen in a supporter's sunglasses in Brasilia on October 25. (AFP)

The 80-year-old defeated Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of jailed former President Jair Bolsonaro, after securing 51.75% of the vote with over 98.76% of the votes counted, Brazil's electoral court confirmed. Bolsonaro secured 48.25% of the votes.

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Lula, who first ran for president in 1989, had to wait till 2002 to taste his first victory, followed by another in 2006. The veteran politician was reelected in 2022 after a hiatus, that included 580 days in prison, for his third term.

The win on Sunday was historic. It is the first time since the military dictatorship ended in the country in 1985 that a candidate trailing in the first round of Brazil's election has come back to secure a win in the second.

When the first round of votes was counted on October 4, Lula trailed Bolsonaro by 2.2 million votes. Since then, the soon-to-be 81-year-old reorganised his campaign and tried to reach out to young voters. He held rally after rally, bringing millions of Brazilian on the streets.

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{{^usCountry}} Eventually, the incumbent President staged a turnaround in the last few weeks to secure a victory Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eventually, the incumbent President staged a turnaround in the last few weeks to secure a victory Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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