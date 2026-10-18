Carney says ‘serious incident’ sparked major fire at Alberta army base but offers no details

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said a “serious incident” led to a large fire at a military base in Alberta. The base is close to Wainwright, a town roughly 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Edmonton.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
In a post on social media, Carney said: “A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
The Prime Minister, however, did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.
Faytuks Network – an open-source intelligence and breaking news network – shared a purported screenshot of Flightradar24 to suggest multiple air ambulances were spotted leaving the base and heading to the area.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the fire “significant and tragic,” saying it had affected many military personnel.
Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Smith thanked first responders and everyone supporting those affected.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Smith thanked first responders and everyone supporting those affected.
{{/usCountry}}
According to CBC news, member of Parliament Dane Lloyd, who represents a riding west of Edmonton, said he’s heard there were “significant casualties” in the “explosion” and fire at the military base.
Canadian Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said he had spoken with Carney and the defense minister to offer support to those affected by the fire.
“Pray for Wainwright, everyone,” Poilievre said on social media. He urged people in the area to follow emergency instructions and keep roads clear for first responders.
The Municipal District of Wainwright said it has established an emergency co-ordination centre. Multiple jurisdictions are actively responding, and residents should avoid visiting the Wainwright Health Centre unless there is "a critical medical need”, it said, according to CBC news.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
The fire came days before the province is set to vote on beginning a process that could lead to its seeking independence from Canada.
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/Carney says ‘serious incident’ sparked major fire at Alberta army base but offers no details
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks