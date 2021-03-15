Canada calls on China to stop persecution of Uighurs, Tibetans
Conservative party of Canada has called on China to stop the persecution of people who practice their religion or belief including Christians, Tibetans and Uighurs.
In a statement issued on the 62nd anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, Canadian Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole said Canada must stand behind those who advocate for religious freedom.
The Conservative party leader paid tribute to "the brave women and men who sacrificed their lives for the just cause of Tibet", while noting his support for the nonviolent struggle of the Tibetan people for genuine autonomy, human rights, and justice for the past 62 years, without either malice or compromise.
"This is a great testament to the steadfastness and virtue that characterize His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people," the statement read.
He further expressed his commitment as a leader of the Conservative party of Canada for safeguarding religious freedom and protection of human rights for those oppressed and facing abuses.
"Conservatives have urged China to stop the persecution of people who practice their religion or belief including Catholics, other Christians, Tibetans, Uighurs, and Falun Dafa practitioners, including the genocide of the Uyghur people," the statement read.
"In a time when freedom of religion and belief is under increasing threat internationally, Canada must stand behind those who advocate for religious freedom," the statement added.
Last month, Canada's parliament has passed a non-binding motion that says China's treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority constitutes genocide.
The motion, sponsored by the opposition Conservative Party, passed by a vote of 266-0 in the House of Commons on Monday, though Trudeau and nearly his entire cabinet abstained.
Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered northern Tibet.
March 10 is regarded as 'Tibetan Martyrs' Day', dedicated to the patriotism of the heroic men and women of Tibet.
